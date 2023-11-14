BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 14th Annual Bismarck Christmas Big One Art and Craft Fair is coming to town.

According to a news release, the fair will fill the Bismarck Event Center on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18.

Thousands of people will fill the event center looking for handmade items from vendors, as well as reuniting with friends to share stories, stock up on items, see new things, and spend money.

There will be over 250 booths filled with handmade products by exhibitors from across the state and upper Midwest. More than 150 crafters, artists, and bakers will also showcase their handcrafted products.

There is something for the house, yard, family, and even pets.

The Big One is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 each day.