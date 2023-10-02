MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Fire Department in Mandan was once home to Webbster, the first arson dog in the state. But now, he’s found himself as a fur-ever friend to the Mandan Moose Lodge.

Moose Lodge Administrator Kent Berger says they had heard that the organization’s budget didn’t cover Webbster’s basic needs — such as grooming, food, or trips for recertification.

Webbster’s handler, battalion chief Shane Weltikol, had been paying for these out of pocket since the program’s inception in 2017. After learning of this unfortunate truth, though, the Moose Lodge is committed to paying for these expenses — not just this year, but in the years to come.

“The original payment was $1,800,” Berger said. “That’s to cover his trip out to the east coast — and of course, Shane has to accompany him. If they ask for more of their expenses, we’re going to go ahead and reimburse him, because we just don’t think it’s right that it’s coming out of his pocket.”

Berger says the Moose Lodge was happy to find out about Webbster, because they host many different fundraisers to help support our first responders.