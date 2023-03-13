HETTINGER, N.D. (KXNET) — The Hettinger Fire Department has responded to an attack on the home of an Adams County Sheriff’s Office detective, in which one individual was arrested.

According to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:15 p.m. MST on March 3, 911 was called in response to a structure fire located at 301 North Main Street. This home was owned by ACSO Chief Deputy and lead Narcotics Detective Jeff Gooss.

ACSO Sergeant Finlayson was patrolling in the area when he was alerted to the situation and was able to put out the fire using extinguishers. The Hettinger Fire Department later arrived to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Gooss and his family were not inside the residence at the time.

At the time of the fire, three individuals, who had been hired by a group Deputy Gooss contracted to work on the home, were present inside the building. After conducting a series of interviews and reviewing security footage, both from a home in the immediate area and a local grocery store, it was determined that one of the workers — a 22-year-old male — intentionally set fire to Chief Deputy Goss’s residence.

Due to previous events, it is believed that this was a targeted attack. The investigation also determined that the other two individuals were unaware of his intentions.

The man is currently being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on one count of B-Felony Arson, and two counts of C-Felony Endangering a Life By Means of a Fire. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Damage to the home was minimal, and isolated to the living room.

In response to the events, Chief Deputy Gooss stated that “If a doper isn’t trying to burn your house down, you’re not working hard enough.”