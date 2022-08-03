MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A museum is on a mission to spread the education of the arts to our children.

The Taube Museum art camp is a four-day event that has continued annually for the past 40 years.

The camp has a morning and an afternoon session, so parents and kids have several options.

Every day, kids will learn different techniques and put their learning to the test by creating art.

While at the camp, kids will be taught and watched after by not only local artists but also by local educators.

“I think it’s really great that we have a lot of leaders in our community who are really pushing and showing the importance of the arts, you know, it’s especially important for children but I think it is important for everybody,” said Taube Museum Executive Director, Rachel Alfaro.

This year the museum saw close to 30 kids for this camp.

Alfaro said the art camp will come back next year and is usually always around the first week of August.