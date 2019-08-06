Art camp is an escape from the world

A summer art camp is not only providing kids the opportunity to be creative, it’s also giving them an escape from the world.

Margie’s Art Studio in Downtown Minot is hosting an art camp and everyone’s welcome, even the parents.



Each week, they’ll have different subjects they’ll use to paint with– in the basement of the studio.



Margie says her whole idea for holding the class in the basement– was to create a free, open space.

Margie Bolton: We don’t have a TV. We try and play uplifting music and make it a space that you can be creative, that no one is challenged. It’s just people come, they can’t see the weather, they can’t see the TV and it’s just a time to express themselves and have fun.

The summer camp is Tuesday’s from 11:30 until