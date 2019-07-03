Art in the Park started today

Art in the Park kicked off today…

This festival happens every year as part of the 4th of July festivities.

It takes place in Dykshoorn Park and Heritage Park which are along the parade route on Main Street in Mandan.



There are arts and craft booths as well as food trucks and entertainment.



Proceeds of the shows will go toward park improvements, high school scholarships and the public library.

This year the Festival grounds have been expanded to facilitate more artists and craft booths. And will go until 5 pm tomorrow.