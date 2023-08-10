MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — ‘ART in the PARKS’ is being presented by the Northwest Arts Center in partnership with the Minot Public Library to showcase the artwork during August.

According to a news release, the artwork has been created by artists that are participating in the North Dakota State Parks Artist in Residence Program.

Every year, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and North Dakota Council on the Arts calls for artists to participate in the residency program.

The program gives them an opportunity to stay and work in environments where they draw inspiration from a state park. The artists also demonstrate their skills and help visitors discover their artistic side.

The goal of the program is to create works of art that showcase, document, and celebrate our state parks.

‘ART in the PARKS’ is going to be the first time all the pieces, dating back to 2009, will be brought together for an exhibition.

“This show highlights North Dakota artists, while also bringing more awareness to the ND State Parks residency program,” said the Director of the Northwest Arts Center, Greg Vettel. “The partnership with the Minot Public Library also allows the exhibition to be experienced by community members who may not normally have the opportunity.”

The Minot Public Library Instruction and Outreach Associate, Valerie Huseth, worked with Vettel to make the exhibition happen.

“It’s always a joy to bring multiple forms of creativity into one space,” Huseth said. “Minot Public Library would like to thank the Northwest Arts Center for making this beautiful installation a reality. We eagerly await the opportunity for future collaborations to share the enjoyment of art in this public space.”

The exhibition is free and open for viewing Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is located at 516 2nd Ave SW.