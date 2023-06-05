BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two organizations are teaming up to bridge the gap between art and the great outdoors.

North Dakota Game and Fish is collaborating with the North Dakota Council on the Arts to bring the Artist in Residence Program to the Capital City. The program is free and open to the public and will be held from June 19 through 23 at the Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site, or OWLS, in Bismarck.

The featured artist is Mel Gordon, who will be sharing her knowledge and art with visitors.

“The North Dakota Game and Fish is all about hunting and fishing and trapping,” explained Department Educational Specialist, Sherry Niesar, “but we have a lot of resources, so we want to involve everyone in our resources so that they can develop an appreciation for the outdoors and our properties. This is just one way that we can get everybody involved, and not just the hunters and the anglers.”

Gordon will host a workshop on June 21 for anyone 12 and older, where she will teach the best way to use a sketchbook to capture sketches of plants, animals, and landscapes outdoors. On June 22, she will also be hosting an exhibition of the work she completed during the residency.