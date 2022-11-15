BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — From unique ceramics at the BAGA building to the murals on downtown walls, there are plenty of things to discover in the BisMan art scene — though many pass by these works every day without a second thought. However, a new program from the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (BMCVB) aims to help citizens get out and take a second look at the art around them.

The new digital Art Trail Pass is a mixture of a game and an area tour — in which participants can travel around the cities and check in at locations outlined in the system. While there are already a large number of stops on the trail, the BMCVB has expressed a desire to add more in the future.

As a general rule, the more places one checks in at, the more rewards one will receive. In addition to discounts in some local businesses, completing certain milestones or just participating will qualify their readers for an assortment of prizes.

Check in at 15 different locations to win a commemmorative Bismarck-Mandan Art Trail sticker.

Check in at 45 different locations to win a commemmorative Bismarck-Mandan Art Trail cotton tote, as well as be entered into a sweepstakes for a special Bismarck-Mandan gift package.

Check in at every location on the art trail to receive five extra entries into the gift package sweepstakes.

Anyone who uses the hashtag #BisManArtTrail in photos on social media will also be entered to win other prizes such as Bismarck-Mandan Art Trail sketchbooks and window clings.

Monthly drawings for $25 gift certificates to the Bismarck-Mandan Visitor Center Gift Shop will also occur for those who take part in the game.

“We have such amazing local art and talented artists in our community, we thought that this was a fun way to get people out to see and experience it,” says BMCVB CEO Sheri Grossman. “There are over 80 stops on the trail and as more stops are developed, we will continue to add on to it. We’ll run yearly campaigns, offering new prizes each year.”

At the time of writing, the art trail pass has already been released. Any visitors or locals interested in the game can visit this page to sign up for the Art Trail by providing their name, mail address, and mobile phone number. This will send a link to their phone to visit the pass page. No download or app is required to participate.

If you have any suggestions for additions or edits to the Art Trail, please email lacey@bmcvb.com or call 701-557-7113.