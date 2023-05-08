BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A couple of artists grabbed some paintbrushes to celebrate to coming of spring.

Art from the Heart hosted an adult class on how to paint a gnome in Bismarck.

With a completely blank canvas, these artists painted a spring gnome swinging under a tree. Those who came to the class say it’s the perfect way to relax while also being creative.

“So, we have the creativity to do whatever colors we want and Nina is just a great instructor that shows us what we can do and how to do them but allows us to put our own spin on it,” said Cari Thompson, who attended the class.

Art from the Heart holds art classes for those as young as 10 months old all the way up to 102 years old.