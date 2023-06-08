MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Visit Minot has picked five artists to help revitalize downtown spaces.

According to a news release, the art installations and activities of the Minot Artists on Main Street will be finished by early October 2023.

The art is going to be in the alley space starting at Magic City Hoagies and ending at Drop Zone.

These are the artists and their projects:

EJ Rose will create “Magic City Magic” which is a mural of a boy creating his own world with the magic of his imagination and paintbrush.

will create “Magic City Magic” which is a mural of a boy creating his own world with the magic of his imagination and paintbrush. Max Patzner is creating “Why Not Minot,” a fun mural that celebrates Minot and the super fun catchphrase.

is creating “Why Not Minot,” a fun mural that celebrates Minot and the super fun catchphrase. Jazmine Schultz will create “Magic City Sun Sail” which will be a crocheted yarn installation bringing color and shade.

will create “Magic City Sun Sail” which will be a crocheted yarn installation bringing color and shade. Rachel Alfaro is creating “Alley I-Spy!” which is going to be an interactive game of I-Spy with imagery inspired by downtown Minot.

is creating “Alley I-Spy!” which is going to be an interactive game of I-Spy with imagery inspired by downtown Minot. Mackenzie Ploof will crate “Troll Stroll,” which will habitat with trolls paying homage to Scandinavian roots.

“Minot has a robust and unique art scene and is the home to a wealth of local visual artists,” said the Digital Marketing Manager of Visit Minot, Edan Jackson-Jones. “This walking tour will showcase our community through the eyes of artists. We believe visitors and area residents who walk through the exhibits will be inspired by our local talent.”