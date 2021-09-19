Artists participate in final day of Autumn Vendor Festival

This weekend artists locally and from out of state are showing off their best work at the annual Autumn Vendor Festival in Bismarck.

Vendors displayed home décor, jewelry, clothing and even artwork.

One vendor traveled from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to participate in the Festival for the first time.

Terri Pray says her interest in craft shows comes after participating in a farmers market in Minnesota, where she sells paintings.

“You have to have things that are going to help keep you busy. Art helps me relax it takes me away from the screen. If it helps keep the families head above water, it’s a bonus,” Terri Pray, Pelican Rapids, MN said.

Pray says she plans on setting up her vendor stand in Fargo next week.