Arts in the Park expanding to Arts in the City in Minot

Arts in the Park is changing after 35 years.

The free concerts at Oak Park in Minot will now be expanding to downtown, becoming Arts in the City.

The concerts kick off this Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. on Main St.

There will be bounce houses, food trucks, vendors and of course, live music.

“A lot of people I’ve talked to are really looking forward to it. I think this is going to be a fun event that hopefully will have some really positive impact on our downtown community,” said Executive Director Justin Anderson

Arts in the Park, however will continue.

It begins June 6 and will continue for 10 weeks, with a concert every Sunday.

Click here for calendar.