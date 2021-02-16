As Catholic school enrollment dips nationwide, North Dakota numbers stay steady

Catholic schools nationwide are feeling the effects of the pandemic.

According to the National Catholic Educational Association, Catholic school enrollment across the nation dropped over 111,000 students from the previous academic school year.

The association says the 6.4% decrease is the largest drop in the last 50 years.

KX News spoke with the president of Bishop Ryan in Minot, who says even though there’s a decrease nationwide, the state has been able to help keep the numbers consistent.

“It’s really about what’s best for kids and we know that for children, to be in class, in person, face-to-face with their teachers is the best learning model for them so we’ve been dedicated to that since day one and as a result in that we’ve seen students do well this year,” Fr. Jayden Nelson said.

Nelson says Bishop Ryan’s enrollment has continued to increase year after year.

The current enrollment now is around 400 students.