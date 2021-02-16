As Catholic school enrollment dips nationwide, North Dakota numbers stay steady

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Catholic schools nationwide are feeling the effects of the pandemic.

According to the National Catholic Educational Association, Catholic school enrollment across the nation dropped over 111,000 students from the previous academic school year.

The association says the 6.4% decrease is the largest drop in the last 50 years.

KX News spoke with the president of Bishop Ryan in Minot, who says even though there’s a decrease nationwide, the state has been able to help keep the numbers consistent.

“It’s really about what’s best for kids and we know that for children, to be in class, in person, face-to-face with their teachers is the best learning model for them so we’ve been dedicated to that since day one and as a result in that we’ve seen students do well this year,” Fr. Jayden Nelson said.

Nelson says Bishop Ryan’s enrollment has continued to increase year after year.

The current enrollment now is around 400 students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16

Food Fun

Marijuana Bills

Vaccines Open Up

Hillsborough County sanitation worker saves kid nearly crushed in garbage truck

Raising North Dakota: How some teens are able to resist temptation and peer pressure

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/16

Today is the coldest day in the forecast

Hunter's Smile

NDC FEB 16

WDA Basketball

District Nine Tournament

District Six Basketball

Open Enrollment

Polling Places Bill

Late Vote Bill

KX Convo: Amber DeKrey

Monday, February 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Self Defense Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News