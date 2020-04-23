As COVID-19 leaves pilot training up in the air, Minot paramedic serves city on the ground

Graduation celebrations, proms and weddings are all being pushed back or canceled because of COVID-19. But for one man, his childhood dream has been put on hold.

We share the story of Dakota Kimberlin, and how even in the midst of a pandemic, he still has high hopes for the future.

Being a first responder is no easy task. Every day they risk their lives to serve and protect those in their community. Not because they have to, but because they want to.

“I am blessed to be able to do a job that I love and to help others do a job that I love and that they love,” said Chief Paramedic, Dakota Kimberlin.

Kimberlin works as a Chief Paramedic for Community Ambulance in Minot. Responding to 911 calls and making sure that people under him are properly trained are all in a day’s work. But since the spread of COVID-19 things have changed a little.

He said, “We’re more cognizant of the protective equipment that we are wearing. In the past we may have just shown up in something like this, now on every call, we are taking extra steps to make sure our crew members are safe.”

But Kimberlin has other passions in life too. He’s wanted to be a pilot since he was a kid.

“My neighbor had been a pilot with the Air Force, a retired colonel and then went on to be a pilot with American Airlines and his constant stories of flight…I was just in awe,” he added.

And thanks to a recent grant from the North Dakota Pilots Association, he was well on his way to earning his wings. But then came the invisible enemy, COVID-19, shooting his dreams right out of the sky.

“Social distancing requirements say stay six feet apart, and in a training aircraft that’s just not possible. Imagine a very small car and you’re sitting shoulder to shoulder with your instructor,” said Kimberlin.

One day when he can finish getting his pilot’s license, he hopes to be able to combine both of his passions and take his expertise to the air.

He said, “I would love to be able to give back and kind of stay in the medical community, and fly one of those air ambulances because I’m never going to lose that part of myself that wants to do something for somebody else.”

But until then, he’ll continue serving those on the ground until he can be airborn.