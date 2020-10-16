As first midwife at Williston’s CHI St. Alexius leaves, two more come in to continue service

CHI St.t Alexius Health in Williston is saying farewell to its first-ever midwife but is also assuring the service will stick around.

In an effort to build the hospital’s OB practice, Shannon Shepherd hopped on board in 2016 as a midwife.

She’s delivered more than 500 newborns and assisted with more than 100 more.

Despite her departure, two new midwives have been hired to help with the community’s childbirths that have doubled since 2010.

“We’ve got some big shoes to fill, but we’re definitely up to the challenge,” midwife Heather Hass said.

“We are very prepared to make sure that you and your families are safe so that you can still receive the care that you need,” midwife Chelsea Smith said.

The two midwives have already begun working and hope to make a lasting impact in the community.