As first midwife at Williston’s CHI St. Alexius leaves, two more come in to continue service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHI St.t Alexius Health in Williston is saying farewell to its first-ever midwife but is also assuring the service will stick around.

In an effort to build the hospital’s OB practice, Shannon Shepherd hopped on board in 2016 as a midwife.

She’s delivered more than 500 newborns and assisted with more than 100 more.

Despite her departure, two new midwives have been hired to help with the community’s childbirths that have doubled since 2010.

“We’ve got some big shoes to fill, but we’re definitely up to the challenge,” midwife Heather Hass said.

“We are very prepared to make sure that you and your families are safe so that you can still receive the care that you need,” midwife Chelsea Smith said.

The two midwives have already begun working and hope to make a lasting impact in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball

WDA Football

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10/15

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Bishop Ryan Football

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss