Car tires on winter road covered with snow. Vehicle on snowy alley in the morning at snowfall

With rain pelting many parts of the region — the precursor to the invading winter storm — the first closing has been reported.

In Minot, all Catholic parishes have canceled Religious Education/Faith Formation classes for today, Oct. 9. For Our Lady of Grace, this includes the 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. classes. Those participating in Confirmation Mass rehearsal will be contacted directly.