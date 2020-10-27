As of now, a temporary bridge won’t be constructed near Velva

At a recent meeting, Ward County Commissioners voted to start the process of replacing a bridge, but some are wondering what will happen in the meantime.

Earlier this month, a bridge northwest of Velva collapsed after a man tried to drive a tractor over it. County Commissioners have voted to start the process of finding a company to complete the project but it won’t be cheap, potentially costing millions.

Some who use the bridge are wondering if a temporary structure will be installed until a permanent bridge is constructed. But an engineer for the county says that could be just as expensive.

“We’re still determining the cost of that. But right now it’s being pretty expensive and we are looking for additional options to see what they are,” said Dana Larsen, Ward County engineer.

Depending on when the project starts, it could be one to two years before a permanent bridge is put in place.

