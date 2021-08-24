As pool season comes to an end, Mandan Parks & Rec sees an increase in attendance

The Mandan Parks and Rec Department said it was a successful pool season this summer.

The summer was a hot one drawing many people out to the pools.

Pools opened back in early June allowing people to have a place to stay cool.

Mandan Parks and Recreation reported a 5,000 person attendance increase compared to previous years. They say attendance is usually around 45,000.

“The weather was definitely on our side this year. There was a few rain days, other than that, we had a lot of hot, high over 100 temperature days,” said Marketing Specialist Kelly Thomas.

Thomas says to be on the lookout for season pass details for next year.

