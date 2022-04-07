Over half of the state is abnormally dry, and the further West you get, the more the drought conditions worsen, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.



“We are currently in a dry cycle and it has been progressively getting worse over the last three years probably,” said Research Agronomist Eric Eriksmoen with the North Central Research Extension Center.

Last month, the dry weather worsened conditions in some areas of central and western North Dakota, but there is still a chance of a good growing season.



“Good fall moisture this past fall and so, we’re going into this growing season, not ideally, but certainly have moisture to start out with,” said Eriksmoen.

Farmers are hoping for better conditions this year.



“It was a tough year last year,” said Gary Neshem, a partner of Flatland Farms. “I mean actually, it turned out better than we thought it was going to be, but it still wasn’t what you want for production-wise.”

Eriksmoen says farmers should consider setting their yield goals a little lower — and planting earlier.



“We’re probably looking at planting a week to 10 days earlier and that will help eliminate or limit some of the is later on in the growing season when we typically get hot,” said Eriksmoen.

Neshem plans to start seeding within a couple of weeks.



“We’re hoping that the wind quits blowing and it warms up some,” said Neshem. “We’re probably shooting for around the 20th, somewhere of April.”

He says he’s hopeful for a better harvest this year.



“We just need a couple inches of rain and some weather and everybody’ll be happy,” said Neshem.

The dry pattern will continue across most of the western part of the state, with little improvement, over the next few months, according to the National Weather Service.

