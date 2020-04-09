Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

As the Judicial State of Emergency Continues, Crucial Cases are Prolonged

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With North Dakota Courts under the Judicial State of Emergency, a local lawyer says things are just taking a little longer.

Much of Patrick Waters’s work-load is made up of guardianship cases, which is the legal process involved in putting a child under the care of someone other than a parent.

Waters says the majority of the cases he works on deal with drugs in the home, and he says it’s urgent to get kids out of those kinds of situations. And while that would be considered an emergency case that courts will still hold hearings on, because of the emergency order, it’s taking longer.

Waters says the courts are doing their best to act fast.

“Because, again, children have to be cared for. And, if the state hasn’t become involved yet, somebody needs to step up and do it. I’ve been very amazed and very appreciative of how well our judicial system has reacted to this,” explained Waters, an Attorney at Heartland Law Office in Bismarck.

Any non-emergency hearings, guardianship renewals or yearly well-being checks have been postponed until the State of Emergency has been lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"

Spring Thaw Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Thaw Roads"

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Crosby Clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Clinic"

Pandemic Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Superhero"

Easter Bunny Police Escort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Police Escort"

Curbside Pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside Pickup"

Heavens Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavens Helpers"

Lions Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club"

Keeping Seniors Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping Seniors Connected"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Girls Scouts Going Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Scouts Going Virtual"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge