As the Judicial State of Emergency Continues, Crucial Cases are Prolonged

With North Dakota Courts under the Judicial State of Emergency, a local lawyer says things are just taking a little longer.

Much of Patrick Waters’s work-load is made up of guardianship cases, which is the legal process involved in putting a child under the care of someone other than a parent.

Waters says the majority of the cases he works on deal with drugs in the home, and he says it’s urgent to get kids out of those kinds of situations. And while that would be considered an emergency case that courts will still hold hearings on, because of the emergency order, it’s taking longer.

Waters says the courts are doing their best to act fast.

“Because, again, children have to be cared for. And, if the state hasn’t become involved yet, somebody needs to step up and do it. I’ve been very amazed and very appreciative of how well our judicial system has reacted to this,” explained Waters, an Attorney at Heartland Law Office in Bismarck.

Any non-emergency hearings, guardianship renewals or yearly well-being checks have been postponed until the State of Emergency has been lifted.