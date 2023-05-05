BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids and parents in Bismarck have just three more Fridays until school is out for the year.

But over the next few weeks, drop off and pickup could take a few minutes longer at Horizon Middle School.

This week, Bismarck city workers shut down Ash Coulee Drive to through traffic. This summer, workers will begin phase one of a plan to rebuild the road in northwest Bismarck.

“I think the biggest push is going to be when we start school next year. We’re sensing reversing the flow in front of the building which is going to be huge. We’re all creatures of habit, hey, we’ve done it this way forever,” Bismarck Public Schools Business and Operations Manager, Darin Scherr, said.

Phase two is also expected to start later this summer. So far, workers hope to have the project finished in October.