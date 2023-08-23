BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday morning, parents and kids in Bismarck will be setting alarms for the first day of school.

And just in time, two lanes of Ash Coulee Drive reopened to drivers on Wednesday.

That road is being re-paved and widened as north Bismarck continues to grow.

This week, contractors were continuing to pour the sidewalks in front of Horizon Middle School.

Parents will enter Horizon on the west entrance, they can then get out by using Durango Drive or the roundabout along Ash Coulee and Valley Drive.

“We wanted to have the medians completed, we wanted to have more of the sidewalks done,” Bismarck City Senior Project Engineer Michael Mart said. “And they’re going to get that done in the next couple weeks here, but we just think that if everything could be done by school, so we would say we’re a little bit behind but there’s plenty of time left to catch up and even get the remainder of Ash Coulee done.”

Ash Coulee west of Valley Drive will remain closed for now.

The next phase of Ash Coulee is expected to be finished by October.

