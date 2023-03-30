MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lawmakers have had their hands full at the State Capitol this legislative session.

Minot area lawmakers are holding a legislative forum to discuss their work so far, and what’s still to come.

It will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the North Dakota State Fair Center in the Norsk Room.

This is an opportunity for the public to hear from their representatives and ask questions.

A moderator will be there to take written questions from the audience.

Organizers say lawmakers are prepared to answer questions about controversial issues including transgender, abortion, and tax bills

This is the forum that was rescheduled, due to the winter storm.