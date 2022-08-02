MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A credit union made a big contribution to help those in need land a big job, as well as putting a roof over their heads.

Aspire Credit Union came together with Project Bee to put on a professional clothing drive throughout the month of July.

People would stop by every day to make donations, and Aspire, along with Project Bee, were very impressed with the donations.

On top of the countless clothes donated, Aspire Credit Union donated $5,000 towards their Capital Campaign.

The Capitol Campaign is emergency family housing, with 17 units of low-moderate income housing, as well as housing the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

“It’s going to make a huge impact, so clients are able to come to our shelter and access our community closet. It will give them a great head start in looking for work, job interviews, just giving them the confidence they need to get back on the right track,” said Project Bee Director of Development, Brooke Yaschyshyn.

Project Bee says anyone who is in need of professional clothing is more than welcome to stop by their office on Central Avenue in Minot.