MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s called simply ‘drive to give.’ It’s a donation drive happening at a bank in Minot.

Aspire Credit Union is teaming up with the Matthew 25 Project, a non-profit Christian organization, to support the needs of the community.

A baby item drive is happening at Aspire Credit Union throughout August.

You can donate items such as diapers, wipes, toys, infant clothing, bassinets, and cribs.

Rianne Kuhn says they have a high need for infant and kids’ clothing.

“So the way that Aspire picks the non-profits to support, we actually as a team sit down and have three different non-profits come in and talk with our whole group. And then what we do is it goes through a voting process. Our team was really jazzed about what the Matthew 25 project is doing and we wanted to find ways to support it. So as a collaboration effort, we were able to communicate with them about what their highest need items were,” said Rianne Kuhn, the marketing communications coordinator at Aspire Credit Union.

You can drop off items in the lobby of Aspire Credit Union at 1430 South Broadway during business hours.