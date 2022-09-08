MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With Room Coffee just celebrated its fourth birthday in its downtown Minot location and found itself looking for a new home.

Aspire Credit Union thought ‘how can we help?’ Being local, Aspire wanted to support With Room and provide a creative solution to help them, with the goal of keeping the business open as they transitioned out of its brick-and-mortar building to a new permanent home.

After a handful of messages, emails, and meetings, the two organizations came up with a plan. On Labor Day, With Room Coffee opened a pop-up shop inside the credit union.

“A coffee shop and its operation are outside the scope of what we normally do in a financial, but we wanted

to figure out a way to help,” stated Mindee Kohlman, CEO of Aspire Credit Union, “when we looked around,

we thought, we have the space, so let’s see if we can make it work.”

Throughout conversations, Aspire Credit Union looked at all the locations inside the building that they thought would work, but when the With Room team saw the garage, they knew that it was the spot.

“Of all the places we looked at, the garage was not where we thought they would end up,” Kohlman continued.

However, the With Room team had an immediate vision, and knowing this was a temporary solution, they were willing to get creative.

In working with the With Room team, Aspire learned many of their customers order ahead, stop in, and pick up their orders.

The pop-up in the garage allows Aspire’s customers to get their coffee delivered through the window and go on their way through the teller line.

As a credit union, Aspire looked at traffic and numbers to be sure that this plan was not going to hinder customer service or traffic flow patterns, or their mission as an organization.

For the next few months, Aspire is pleased to do what it can to make it work.

Rebecca Alvarez, owner of With Room Coffee said “We are excited to be at Aspire Credit Union. We were determined to keep our staff employed during this transition and with this partnership, we have been able to

do that.”

You can find With Room Coffee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where they are frequently updating their hours.