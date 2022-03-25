After 85 years in business, Aspire Credit Union celebrated by giving back.

The Minot business recently gave back to the community with 85 random acts of kindness throughout February, according to a press release.

From distributing local gift cards to delivering packages of fresh-baked cookies to individuals and offices to hosting a community movie night, Aspire employees said they wanted to show kindness with their time.



Courtesy: Aspire Credit Union

The business did the following acts:

20 gift cards distributed

10 cookie packs delivered

11 volunteers at Backpack Buddies

8 volunteers at Meals on Wheels

8 school visits from staff volunteering with Junior Achievement

6 volunteers at the Souris Valley Animal Shelter

4 staff wrote pen pal letters to local kids

3 church nursery assistance

2 monetary donations to local non-profits

1 community movie night for 230 people

1 20.5 hours of volunteering at wrestling tournaments

1 one staff member donated a pair of shoes to someone who needed footwear

1 ice cream for a kid at Dairy Queen

1 providing extra assistance for someone in need after a loved one passing

1 food pantry waste cleanup

1 tea and shake purchased for a community member

1 four hours volunteering to do church school teaching

1 six hours of helping the Minot Scouts with their chili feed

1 $10,000 commitment to the future Magic City Discovery Center

1 member birthday surprise

1 post-surgery support of a member

1 care package sent to a deployed member

Aspire Credit Union has been serving the Minot area since 1937.