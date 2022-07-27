Aspire Credit Union (formerly Prairie Federal Credit Union) is a non-profit, member-owned financial institution that focuses on working in the areas it serves, mainly Bottineau, McHenry, Mountrail, Ward, Renville, and McLean counties. As part of their focus on this community outreach, the group has partnered with Project BEE — a Minot-based group that aims to provide safety, emergency shelter and supportive services to women and children struggling in the western North Dakota community.

In May, Aspire hosted a diaper and donation program with Project BEE to collect monetary donations and infant supplies for those in need. This became a toiletry drive in June to support their Community Shower — a program that allows anyone an opportunity to take hot showers and use hygiene supplies, and a Professional Clothing Drive for the group’s Career Closet, which is dedicated to providing work and interview attire for those who need it.

The six-month partnership between Aspire Credit Union and Project BEE is coming to a close, but the credit group still has one more way of sending its partners off. In a recent press release, Aspire announced that they would be making a $5,000 donation towards the Broadway Circle Project — a new resource hub in Minot designed to help families and people in crisis through support and collaboration with the outside community.

“We are so grateful to Aspire Credit Union, and their members, for the last few months of support through donation drives, awareness, and now this capital campaign contribution,” said Executive Director for Project BEE Liz Larson. in a press release. “Broadway Circle will be the first resource hub of its kind in our community, including a family shelter, a soup kitchen/food pantry, and affordable permanent housing.”

Project BEE received a grant in order to begin the project, but it has not been completed as of this article’s publication. The organization is currently campaigning and fundraising for the additional money that would be needed to complete the project.

“These funds will go towards construction expenses and help alleviate fundraising worry for our team as we

work hard to complete this significant project,” explains Larson.

A public event will be held at Aspire Credit Union’s 1430 South Broadway location in Minot on August 2, at 10:00 a.m. to present Project BEE with the check.

To learn more about Project BEE and the Broadway Circle Project, visit the program’s website.