The children’s science museum has received a generous donation as it works toward opening day this year.

The Magic City Discovery Center has been in the works for a while now and, in the next few weeks, contractors will begin empaneling the outside of the building.

Aspire Credit Union has committed to giving $10,000 to the project over a five-year period.

Executive Director for the center, Wendy Keller, said the communities donations are important to seeing the project through and keeping the center open.

“We have had a little bit of delays and it’s a tough year for costs and shipping and some of those kinds of things but our project is going great,” said Keller.

Keller said as a nonprofit “it’s important that we have support from our community, we just can’t do it without that support and we’ve been so fortunate to have the support of individuals and corporations.”

The center’s still raising funds through the Hex Yeah campaign where you can buy a personalized tile that will be put on the display for everyone who comes to the Discovery Center to see.

If you’re interested in getting one, Keller says you can either call the office or check out their website and the best part is that every dollar goes to the Magic City Discovery Center.