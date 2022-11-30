MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The holiday season is a happy time for many, but there are a lot of people in need this time of year right here in our cities.

That’s why sharing resources and giving back are needed now more than ever.

Aspire Credit Union has partnered with the Domestic Violence Crisis Center this holiday season as the need for resources has grown.

These resources include food, money, basic necessities, and more.

To help out, stop by the giving tree in the Aspire Credit Union in Minot.

You can bring in an unwrapped item and Aspire and the Domestic Violence Center will take care of the rest.

Almost 200 people have gone to the domestic violence center in search of help this holiday season.

“Minot as a community really steps up and supports everybody. I think with different initiatives the turnout is always a little different but we know going into the holiday season people like to be able to pay it forward and provide that hand-up so that everyone deserves a good holiday,” said Aspire Marketing Communications Coordinator, Rianne Kuhn.

Aspire credit union will be taking donations through December 16.