MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, there’s a clothing drive happening in our area to help people in need get ready for that important job interview.

Aspire Credit Union partnered up with Project BEE to host a clothing drive to benefit their career closet.

The clothing drive will provide dress clothes for those that don’t have the resources to buy them.

Aspire Credit Union acts as a drop-off destination for Project BEE’s effort.

Those who have new dress clothes or clothes that don’t fit are encouraged to stop by and drop them in the Project BEE bin.

“It serves as a hand-up for those in the community that may need an interview outfit, so that they can get back into the workforce and that hand-up serves as a way to benefit those in the community that need those essential things, to get back into the workforce,” said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Ryanne Kuhn.

The clothing drive at Aspire Credit Union will last the entire month of July.