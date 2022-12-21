MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A city has come together to gift and lend a helping hand to those who are in a tight situation.

Aspire Credit Union in Minot presented the Domestic Violence Crisis Center with a check for $2,500.

That amount will be matched thanks to the Twice Blessed campaign that the DVCC is participating in.

Much more than the check, Minot locals stopped by Aspire throughout the month to drop off non-perishable food items and gifts for children.

“It’s important for us to be involved in the community because our members are community members and so we want to do our best to give back, support, and give the hand up where people need it,” said Aspire Credit Union Marketing Communications Coordinator, Rianne Kuhn.

The DVCC serves well over one thousand people a year who were victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

The money and gifts they received will go towards their holiday giving program.