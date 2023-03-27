MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University announced that it will be expanding the Aspire Scholars Program to summer and fall semesters.

According to a news release, this is because of the overwhelming success and support from the North Dakota Department of Instruction and the Bush PIPELINE grant.

The program will provide chosen juniors and seniors with an engaging experience to explore a career in education.

MSU is currently accepting nominations from school administrators or counselors for the summer and fall semesters. In order for a student to be accepted, they must be nominated by the high school.

If you are a school administrator or counselor, you can submit nominations online.

“The Aspire Scholars program has been well received and we are excited to expand this educational experience so more students can participate,” said Vice President of Student Affairs, Kevin Harmon.

“The level of impact an educator can have on someone is amazing and, frankly, surprising. I can’t wait to be a teacher,” said one of the Spring 2023 cohort students during MSU’s on-campus experience event.

The program includes:

Dual credit SPED 110 Instruction to Exceptional Children delivered online with tuition and materials paid. This is a required class for all education and communication sciences and disorders majors at MSU.

Peer mentors

A one-day immersive experience on campus

Development of an individualized pathway to a career in education

MSU started the program to partner with North Dakota K-12 districts to identify and train high school students who want to be educators. The effort aims to address the shortages in the teaching field in the state.

The partnership with the ND Department of Education and the Bush PIPELINE grant gives students tuition, fees, and textbooks at no cost.

Minot State first announced the program in September 2022 and the first-ever group of students is enrolled right now in the Spring 2023 semester in a special education class.