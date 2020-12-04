Assistance with heating bills available for North Dakotans

With average winter temperatures in the single digits in North Dakota, it’s important for households across the state to have a reliable source of heat.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is helping nearly 12,000 North Dakotans do just that.

The program is through the Department of Human Services and covers not only bills but also furnace repair and chimney cleaning.

A staff member from AARP says they have gotten more questions about the program this year.

“A lot of folks are struggling right now and really trying to find that balance of paying for all the bills that are coming up in these winter months, and I think it’s important to know the program can be used in crisis situations to avoid shutoff,” AARP Advocacy Director Janelle Moos said.

To learn how to apply for the program, click HERE.

