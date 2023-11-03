WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Assistant Superintendent of the Williston School District has resigned and has filed a Charge of Discrimination against the school district.

Dr. Victoria Arneson says Superintendent, Dr. Richard Faidley, and other school administrators subjected her to a hostile work environment based on her gender.

The Charge of Discrimination document filed with the North Dakota Department of Labor states that Dr. Faidley told Dr. Arneson, she needed to get ‘thicker skin’ and that she was ‘too emotional’.

According to the document, this came after a principal yelled profanity at her for disciplining him.

Dr. Arneson goes on to say in the filing that this was just the beginning of the discrimination. She says, shortly after that incident, she no longer had access to the internet and was not allowed to talk to other employees.

The document also states Arneson was moved out of her office and into a warehouse, was told to quote ‘just resign’, and that she was not allowed to send emails without Dr. Faidley’s permission.

The Department of Labor looked into Dr. Arneson’s claims and has decided to move forward with the investigation. KX News contacted Williston Schools and the state. They’re not commenting on the case since it’s an open investigation.