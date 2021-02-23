Attempted murder charge filed after man was struck by vehicle in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of striking another man with his vehicle in an alleged road rage incident has been charged with attempted murder.

Police say 41-year-old Raymond Moniz struck a 33-year-old man who had gotten out of his vehicle Saturday during a road rage encounter.

The victim was thrown on the hood of Moniz’s vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off. Authorities say Moniz drove away. Moniz declined to go to the hospital.

Moniz also is charged with a misdemeanor for not reporting the incident. He was in custody on $150,000 cash bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

