Attendees of Western Caucus summit discuss ag policy, drought, more

Looking out for our nation’s farmers and ranchers — that was the focus of this year’s Western Caucus Fall Mini Agriculture Summit Roundtable, which took place at Bismarck State College.

The summit brought together North Dakota’s Senators and Representative Friday, as well as the agriculture commissioner of North Dakota and the secretary of agriculture from South Dakota.

The group discussed ag policy, the drought and agriculture disaster assistance provided by Congress.

Additionally, issues dealing with the next Farm Bill that will affect ag producers located in this area were discussed.

Following the roundtable, we asked Rep. Kelly Armstrong what he thinks is the biggest issue facing farmers.

“The biggest thing facing ag producers is regulatory burden and cost of imports. I mean, if fertilizer prices go up another 25 percent next year and a lot of these electrification transportation regulatory things get into place, it’s gonna become more and more expensive to farm which is going to raise the price of everything from beef to potatoes. Consumers are going to see the increase in price but producers aren’t going to get that money, it’s all getting eaten up in the middle of it,” Armstrong said.

When he was in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that regulatory burdens do not burden agricultural production.