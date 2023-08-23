BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School is starting on Thursday, August 24, and Bismarck residents are reminded that means a change in driving patterns.

According to city officials, drivers are being asked to exercise even more caution when they’re in the vicinity of schools and crosswalks and to allow more time in traveling for the increase in foot and vehicle traffic around schools.

For those that are on school bus routes, drivers should pay even more attention when approaching buses that are loading and unloading kids.

There should be extra caution in the hour leading up to the start of school and the hour after school gets out in those areas.

