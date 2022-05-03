BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a civil action lawsuit against Glasser Images and its owner, Jack Glasser, for allegedly defrauding consumers and subcontractors in multiple states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Colorado.

The Attorney General initiated a consumer fraud investigation in October 2021, after Glasser Images abruptly closed its doors and posted a notice that it would not provide refunds.

The Attorney General’s office has received 539 complaints alleging claims of more than $1.4 million.

The sudden closure of Glasser Images left wedding couples without photographers for upcoming weddings, while other couples were denied the promised photos from a variety of special occasions.

Wrigley confirmed that the Consumer Protection Division has conducted an extensive investigation and found substantial evidence supporting the allegations in the Complaint. Investigators gathered financial and accounting records, internal and external communications, and testimony from approximately 20 witnesses.

“Our Complaint alleges that Glasser Images had been experiencing serious financial problems for years but falsely blamed the business closure on the pandemic,” said Wrigley. “Despite the business’s serious undercapitalization, Jack Glasser continued to borrow from banks, the government, friends, and family, while simultaneously enjoying a lifestyle of high-end dining, travel, and luxury vehicles, all at the expense of his business customers.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit seeks to ban Glasser from providing future photography services, restitution for consumers and subcontractors, and appropriate civil penalties.

You can read the Attorney General’s full Complaint here.