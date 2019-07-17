Attorney General Files Petition to Overturn Washington State Law

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a petition with the US Department of Transportation to overturn a recently passed Washington State law.

He says the federal government has the authority to overturn a law that prohibits oil with a vapor pressure greater than 9 psi to be shipped by rail to refineries in Washington State.

That number is significantly lower than national standards.

Stenehjem says the law makes it uneconomical to ship Bakken oil from here to the West Coast.

North Dakota ships about 10 percent of its oil by rail to refineries in Washington.

Montana has joined the petition.

North Dakota is the second-largest producer of oil in the US, second only to Texas.

The Washington state law goes into effect on July 28, 2019.