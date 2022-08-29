FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex in July, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Monday.

Wrigley said Officer Adam O’Brien, a more than 10-year veteran of the department, fired his gun at 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown, after Netterville ignored commands of officers and sped out of a garage in a stolen van, narrowly avoiding officers. Netterville suffered a chest wound and died at a hospital several hours later.

The shooting came after a citizen report of three “possibly deceased” people in the van, Wrigley said. The men were alive, and may have been sleeping in the van. When police arrived, Netterville “failed to company with lawful orders,” he said.

Wrigley says the two passengers in the van said they heard police commands and were trying to convince Netterville to comply.

Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski showed dash and body cam video of the incident during a press conference in Fargo.

Wrigley previously rejected calls to release camera footage of the shooting.

O’Brien was placed on paid administrative leave while the case was being reviewed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Zibloski said O’Brien will return to full duty on Sept. 7.