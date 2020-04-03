Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warms of scammers taking advantage of pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A big topic at Thursday’s daily briefing was the many scammers that, as Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said, ‘see the pandemic as an opportunity to make a buck.’

Stenehjem said the state has seen an incredible increase in citizen reports involving a number of scams.

Among them are:

  • Offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits
  • Cyber scams — like e-mails claiming to be the CDC, the World Health Organizatoin or other healthcare organizations — with links that will ultimately infect devices with malware, which can lead to identity theft and financial exploitation
  • fake charities and donation requests, and
  • big winnings from entities like Publisher’s Clearing House

“Just before I came down here, a woman called into our office. She paid almost 9,450 dollars to a scam artist claiming she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House,” said Stenehjem. “She read in the newspaper the story that we put out about the scams — she called before she was ready to make the next installment of 3,000 dollars.”

Stenehjem said it is illegal to suggest to anybody that they have to pay money to collect a prize in sweepstakes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge