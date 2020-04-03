Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warms of scammers taking advantage of pandemic

A big topic at Thursday’s daily briefing was the many scammers that, as Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said, ‘see the pandemic as an opportunity to make a buck.’



Stenehjem said the state has seen an incredible increase in citizen reports involving a number of scams.



Among them are:

Offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits

Cyber scams — like e-mails claiming to be the CDC, the World Health Organizatoin or other healthcare organizations — with links that will ultimately infect devices with malware, which can lead to identity theft and financial exploitation

fake charities and donation requests, and

big winnings from entities like Publisher’s Clearing House

“Just before I came down here, a woman called into our office. She paid almost 9,450 dollars to a scam artist claiming she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House,” said Stenehjem. “She read in the newspaper the story that we put out about the scams — she called before she was ready to make the next installment of 3,000 dollars.”

Stenehjem said it is illegal to suggest to anybody that they have to pay money to collect a prize in sweepstakes.