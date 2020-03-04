Attorneys say North Dakota needs to open up on clergy abuse

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Three attorneys who conducted their own investigation into clergy sex abuse want the North Dakota Legislature to open up the statute of limitations that has protected offenders in civil cases.

They are also demanding that the state’s two Roman Catholic dioceses release more files on accused priests.

The Fargo and Bismarck dioceses in January released a list of 53 clergy members with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, but it did not include their assignment histories.

Attorneys Michael Bryant, Tatum O’Brien and Tim O’Keeffe released those histories Wednesday. The dioceses say a review by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on their files of deacons, priests and bishops is almost complete.