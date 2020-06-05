Attract bees and butterflies with a pollinator garden

Is your yard popular with pollinators? The NDSU Extension Center wants to help you with that.

Pollinators are animals of all types that visit flowers and take away their pollen. They’re crucial to the production of most fruits, nuts, and berries… anything from apples and oranges… to squash and almonds. The NDSU Extension Center has created a “community pollinator garden” to show people how it all works. And the organizer says… anyone can grow a pollinator garden.

“Most of the plants you use are perennials so they’re pretty maintenance free,” said Ray Utter/Master Gardener at NDSU Extension.

The Extension Center offers classes you can take to learn more about becoming a master gardener or growing your own pollinator garden.

