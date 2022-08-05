EMERADO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people are injured after an ATV roll-over, near Emerado around 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old female driver, from Minot, was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV South on a muddy prairie trail, on private property.

Authorities say the driver turned the ATV in a way that made her lose control and it roll onto the driver’s side.

The passenger, a 38-year-old male, from Spirit Lake, Idaho sustained severe injuries, while the driver sustained minor ones.