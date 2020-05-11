Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks hosting weekly virtual ‘Beer Chats’

Coronavirus
One of the main focuses of the craft beer industry is promoting new products through in-person sampling.

But due to COVID-19 limiting them to curbside pickup, one brewery in Minot has taken a creative approach to showcase its new brews.

Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks has now created ‘Beer Chats,’ a virtual way for customers to learn background information about products.

Different staff will go live on Facebook every week to get the word out about how the beers are made, along with some history.

The social media manager for the brewery says the chats are a safe, fun way to keep in touch with customers.

“One of the best things about being open is giving samples and say, O’h you don’t like this one as much how about you try this one?’ So with this, we can still kind of talk about, yeah, the flavors and what you can expect if you’re gonna buy a can without being able to have a sample,” Atypical Multi-Media Manager Kellie Sink said.

