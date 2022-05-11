A Minot brewery took home the gold in a prestigious beer competition.

Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks was awarded a gold medal for its Gin and Spruce beer at the 2022 World Beer Cup in Minneapolis last week.

The entire process of making the beer takes over a year and a half and includes aging the beer in a gin barrel for six to nine months.

Co-owner and head brewer Eric Johnson says getting the award is a monumental accomplishment.



“I’ve said to several people, we would’ve been over the moon to win any sort of medal at all, and to get a gold is pretty incredible,” said Johnson. “The judging for this competition is extremely rigorous. They don’t even necessarily give out medals in every category.”

If you would like to try the beer, be sure to head to Atypical before it’s gone for a while.

Johnson also says some liquor stores in town have bottles.