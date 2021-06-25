Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks creates special beer for 10 year anniversary of the Mouse River Flood

To remember the 10 year anniversary of the Mouse River Flood, one local brewery has made a special beer.

Atypical Brewery in Minot created the Ryes Above beer for this weekend’s event. During the Resilient Together event on Saturday, they’ll serve the new beer for people to try.

Co-owner Eric Johnson said they created this beer as a dedication to everyone in Minot and the surrounding areas coming together these last 10 years.

“There was a lot of hardship and so maybe it’s not something to celebrate other than the fact that we I think can celebrate how far we have come since then,” Johnson said.

Atypical will be selling Ryse Above starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Oak Park.

Ryse Above is a limited edition beer and will be served while it lasts.