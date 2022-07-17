MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A car lovers dream is what took place in Minot on Saturday.

Atypical Brewery and Barrelworks in Minot hosted a car show for the first time ever.

Those in the Minot area gathered at the brewery to share their passion.

Participants at the car show said that there is a great car community in Minot.

Most weeks the group goes to coffee shops and hangout in the parking lot.

However, for this car show they went all out.

Besides the cars, those in attendance could enjoy craft beer from Atypical, and food and ice cream from food trucks.

Organizers were amazed by the support the locals showed.

“It just feels so heart-warming to me because all I do is really just say this location, this time, let’s go guys and they’re all really excited about it, so they just show up,” said Car Show Organizer, Lyuben Peev.

Peev says to stop by and check out the cars if you see them on the streets.